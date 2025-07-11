Story Homes Submits Plans For 140 New Homes In Longton

Story Homes has submitted a full planning application to South Ribble Borough Council for a proposed new residential development in Longton, aiming to build on the success of its nearby Longton Grange scheme.
With the majority of homes now sold at Longton Grange, the developer is looking to meet continuing demand in the area with a new plan that includes 140 high-quality homes. The development would include 30% affordable housing for eligible local people, contributing to much-needed housing supply in the region.
The proposed scheme features a range of one to six-bedroom homes, designed to suit first-time buyers, families, and downsizers alike. The homes will be designed to complement the character of the surrounding village and landscape.
Josh Dobson-Brear, North West Land Manager for Story Homes, said: "We are excited to bring forward this new development, which will not only provide much-needed homes in Longton but also deliver significant benefits to the local community. Our previous development, Longton Grange, has been incredibly well received, with the majority of homes now sold, showing the strong demand for high-quality homes in this area. This new scheme will continue to meet that demand while enhancing the local community.
"In addition to high-quality housing, we are dedicated to improving local biodiversity and supporting the local economy through job creation and increased demand for services. By investing in this development, we are ensuring that Longton remains a fantastic place to live for both current and future generations."
The development is also set to bring wider community benefits. Over £1.7 million in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions is expected to be generated, supporting improvements to local services and infrastructure. The scheme will also provide publicly accessible green spaces and a fully equipped children’s play area, which will serve both new and existing residents.
During construction, the project is expected to create jobs for local subcontractors and suppliers, boosting the local economy. Once complete, the increased population will contribute to local business activity and demand for services.
