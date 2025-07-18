Clowes Developments, in partnership with Roe Developments, has officially begun enabling works for the next phase of Stud Brook Business Park in Castle Donington.
The latest expansion will deliver five new trade counter, warehouse, and industrial units, ranging in size from 3,229 sq ft to 4,606 sq ft, following planning approval from North West Leicestershire District Council.
Located on Plot 1, the new units will be constructed around the existing and operational Starbucks Drive-Thru, which sits prominently at the park’s entrance. The site benefits from excellent access, ample central parking, and proximity to a recently opened Sainsbury's Local.
This new phase is designed primarily with trade counter operators in mind and forms part of a broader strategic plan to expand the business park. Details on occupiers are expected to be announced in the coming months.
Roe Developments will deliver the project under a 30-week construction programme, with the handover of units scheduled for around Christmas 2025. Occupiers are expected to begin trading in early 2026.
James Richards, Development Director at Clowes Developments, commented: "We're excited to move forward with the next phase at Stud Brook Business Park. The development has seen strong demand from trade operators since its launch, and Plot 1 represents a key opportunity to build on that momentum. With its prime location and excellent amenities, this phase is set to attract high-quality occupiers. Our ongoing collaboration with IMA Architects and local stakeholders ensures the scheme supports both commercial needs and the broader Castle Donington community."
Construction News
18/07/2025
Next Phase Of Stud Brook Business Park Underway In Castle Donington
18/07/2025
Clowes Developments, in partnership with Roe Developments, has officially begun enabling works for the next phase of Stud Brook Business Park in Castle Donington. The latest expansion will deliver five new trade counter, warehouse, and industrial units, ranging in size from 3,229 sq ft to 4,606 sq
18/07/2025
The Bracknell Forest Cambium Partnership between Countryside Partnerships (part of the Vistry Group) and Bracknell Forest Council has celebrated a major milestone in the transformation of Bracknell town centre, as its 169-home Market Street regeneration scheme reaches its highest point. A topping o
18/07/2025
Construction has officially begun on Reading's newest performance venue, as work starts on the new Studio Theatre being built alongside The Hexagon. The first phase of the project, led by Feltham Construction Ltd, includes the demolition of the existing backstage area, dock, and stage door on Queen
18/07/2025
A disused shop unit in Spennymoor has been given a new lease of life, thanks to a regeneration project that has turned the space into a green community garden in the heart of the County Durham town. The former retail premises at 55–63 Festival Walk, which had remained vacant despite efforts to attr
18/07/2025
Wates Residential business has awarded £45,000 in funding to seven grassroots organisations in Brent through its newly launched Community Chest initiative. The programme is designed to support small, community-led projects that address pressing local needs such as social isolation, youth services,
18/07/2025
Network Rail (Wales and Borders) has commenced a major programme of engineering works across key rail routes in South Wales, aimed at maintaining and improving the safety and reliability of the region's railway network. Running from Saturday 2 August to Monday 11 August, the works will focus on tra
18/07/2025
A significant milestone has been reached in the drive to deliver high-quality, affordable, and sustainable housing across York and North Yorkshire with the launch of a new Affordable Homes Standard. Led by the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership, the Standard marks a united commitment from
18/07/2025
Mace has been appointed to Transport for Greater Manchester's (TfGM) next-generation Transport and Professional Services (TPS2025) Framework, earning a place on the Project Cost and Commercial Management Lot. The appointment extends Mace's successful partnership with TfGM and the Greater Manchester
17/07/2025
Pennyfarthing Homes has received detailed planning approval for the first 74 homes at Sandle Park, a new residential development forming part of the wider Forde Valley neighbourhood, located just a mile northwest of Fordingbridge town centre. The approval, granted by New Forest District Council's P
17/07/2025
Bouygues UK has officially handed over the first phase of the Cotswolds Designer Outlet in Tewkesbury to regional developer and investor Robert Hitchins Ltd, with the new retail destination opening its doors to the public for the first time. As lead contractor, Bouygues UK delivered 136,000 sq ft o