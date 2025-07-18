Construction News

Next Phase Of Stud Brook Business Park Underway In Castle Donington

The latest expansion will deliver five new trade counter, warehouse, and industrial units, ranging in size from 3,229 sq ft to 4,606 sq ft, following planning approval from North West Leicestershire District Council.Located on Plot 1, the new units will be constructed around the existing and operational Starbucks Drive-Thru, which sits prominently at the park’s entrance. The site benefits from excellent access, ample central parking, and proximity to a recently opened Sainsbury's Local.This new phase is designed primarily with trade counter operators in mind and forms part of a broader strategic plan to expand the business park. Details on occupiers are expected to be announced in the coming months.Roe Developments will deliver the project under a 30-week construction programme, with the handover of units scheduled for around Christmas 2025. Occupiers are expected to begin trading in early 2026.James Richards, Development Director at Clowes Developments, commented: "We're excited to move forward with the next phase at Stud Brook Business Park. The development has seen strong demand from trade operators since its launch, and Plot 1 represents a key opportunity to build on that momentum. With its prime location and excellent amenities, this phase is set to attract high-quality occupiers. Our ongoing collaboration with IMA Architects and local stakeholders ensures the scheme supports both commercial needs and the broader Castle Donington community."