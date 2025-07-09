One of the UK's largest housebuilders, Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, has submitted detailed proposals for the construction of 562 new homes in Cribbs Causeway, as part of the next phase of its major Fishpool Hill development near Bristol.
The latest reserved matters applications cover phase two of the ongoing scheme and propose a wide range of housing options, including one- and two-bedroom apartments, and two- to five-bedroom houses. Homes will be marketed under both the Persimmon and Charles Church brands.
All properties will feature solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and other renewable technologies. The development will also offer playgrounds and active travel links, supporting healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.
Of the proposed homes, 140 will be allocated to a local housing association, helping address housing needs in South Gloucestershire. Some of these units will be extended care homes designed to be wheelchair accessible, supporting a diverse range of housing requirements.
If approved, the plans will unlock over £10.1 million in community infrastructure contributions, alongside £150,000 for a Travel Plan Coordinator to support sustainable transport planning for the area.
Ecological enhancements form a key part of the scheme, including the retention and planting of hedgerows and trees, the creation of wildlife ponds and an underpass, and the installation of bird and bat boxes to support local biodiversity.
The Fishpool Hill development is already well underway, with 239 homes completed and a total of 1,100 properties planned for the site. Homes at the current Beaufort Park outlet are available from £310,000, offering high-quality options for buyers in the region.
Construction News
09/07/2025
Persimmon Homes Submits Plans For 562 New Homes Near Bristol
09/07/2025
Network Space Developments has formally submitted an outline planning application to redevelop the former Cadent Gas Works site on Winwick Road, just north of Warrington town centre. The plans propose up to 100,000 sq ft of high-quality employment space, intended to accommodate a range of industria
09/07/2025
The City of London Corporation has granted planning permission for two major high-rise schemes at opposite ends of the City's historic skyscraper cluster, reinforcing the Square Mile’s reputation as a global business and cultural hub. The approved projects, a 45-storey tower at 63 St Mary's Axe and
09/07/2025
Construction firm Kier has signed a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) with global healthcare company Haleon to deliver a state-of-the-art Oral Health Innovation Hub in Weybridge, Surrey. The landmark project, announced by the UK Government during its International Investment Summit, will p
09/07/2025
One of the UK's largest housebuilders, Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, has submitted detailed proposals for the construction of 562 new homes in Cribbs Causeway, as part of the next phase of its major Fishpool Hill development near Bristol. The latest reserved matters applications cover phase two of
09/07/2025
The Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) has reached a significant milestone, following five consecutive weekends of intensive engineering work between Leeds and York to advance electrification of the line. As part of the ongoing upgrades, engineers have now installed 7.5 kilometres of overhead line eq
09/07/2025
Plans to transform the Teviot Estate in Poplar have reached a major milestone, with Tower Hamlets Council granting a resolution to approve the £800 million redevelopment at its Strategic Development Committee meeting on Tuesday, 8 July. The Hill Group and housing association Poplar HARCA are leadin
09/07/2025
Wates has joined Stepnell, Morgan Sindall, Kier, and BAM as a Gold Corporate Partner of the Centre for Construction Best Practice (CCBP), marking a major milestone in efforts to improve collaboration, innovation, and delivery standards across the UK construction sector. The five major contractors a
09/07/2025
Roger Bullivant Limited (RBL) has been appointed by main contractor McLaren to carry out piling works for a new Boxing Academy and school development in Hackney, East London. The high-profile project, commissioned by the Department for Education and the Boxing Academy Trust, will transform an unfin
09/07/2025
Key redevelopment projects at Central Library and Peterscourt, part of the wider Vine Towns Fund initiative, are set to move forward as Cabinet prepares to review an update and approve contracts at a meeting on 15 July. The update outlines the final phase of the £25 million Vine project, which is p
09/07/2025
Seven of the UK's largest housebuilders have offered a combined £100 million settlement in response to a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into alleged information sharing practices that raised competition concerns. The CMA launched the probe last year amid suspicions that Barra