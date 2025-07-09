Construction News

Persimmon Homes Submits Plans For 562 New Homes Near Bristol

The latest reserved matters applications cover phase two of the ongoing scheme and propose a wide range of housing options, including one- and two-bedroom apartments, and two- to five-bedroom houses. Homes will be marketed under both the Persimmon and Charles Church brands.All properties will feature solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and other renewable technologies. The development will also offer playgrounds and active travel links, supporting healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.Of the proposed homes, 140 will be allocated to a local housing association, helping address housing needs in South Gloucestershire. Some of these units will be extended care homes designed to be wheelchair accessible, supporting a diverse range of housing requirements.If approved, the plans will unlock over £10.1 million in community infrastructure contributions, alongside £150,000 for a Travel Plan Coordinator to support sustainable transport planning for the area.Ecological enhancements form a key part of the scheme, including the retention and planting of hedgerows and trees, the creation of wildlife ponds and an underpass, and the installation of bird and bat boxes to support local biodiversity.The Fishpool Hill development is already well underway, with 239 homes completed and a total of 1,100 properties planned for the site. Homes at the current Beaufort Park outlet are available from £310,000, offering high-quality options for buyers in the region.