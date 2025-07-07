Construction News

Story Homes And DUSK Unveil New View Home At Tithe Gardens

The Spencer, a popular three-bedroom house type, has been fully styled by DUSK and will open to visitors on Saturday, 12 July.This partnership brings together two brands renowned for quality, timeless design, and attention to detail. DUSK's full homeware range has been used throughout The Spencer to create a warm, stylish atmosphere that reflects the lifestyle on offer at Tithe Gardens—a development of thoughtfully designed two to five-bedroom homes featuring off-street parking, spacious turfed gardens and bi-fold or French doors as standard.The Spencer is a semi-detached property offering flexible living over two floors. Downstairs, it features an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area with French doors to the garden, as well as a separate lounge. Upstairs includes three generously sized bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefiting from an en-suite.The launch comes as Story Homes begins work on the second phase of Tithe Gardens. Building on the success of the first phase, the new homes will continue to deliver the signature quality, character, and craftsmanship the housebuilder is known for.A special open event will be held on Saturday, 12 July, where visitors can explore The Spencer and see DUSK's styling in person. Complimentary refreshments will be available throughout the day, creating a relaxed and welcoming experience. Following the launch, potential buyers are encouraged to visit the marketing suite, where Sales Executives will be on hand to offer advice and information.Richard Kitson, Sales Director for Story Homes North West, said: "The opening of The Spencer view home marks another milestone at Tithe Gardens, and we're proud to be working with DUSK on this exciting collaboration. As we begin construction on phase two, this is a great opportunity for visitors to see the craftsmanship, detail and design that set our homes apart - both inside and out. DUSK’s furniture and styling really bring the space to life, showcasing how our layouts support practical, stylish living in a Story Home."Sian Guest, Head of Brand at DUSK, added: "We're excited to be working with Story Homes on this first-of-its-kind collaboration for both brands. At DUSK.COM we believe that high-quality design should be affordable for everyone. Dressing The Spencer has brought our collections to life in a home environment that feels both authentic and inviting - and we couldn’t be happier with the result. The thoughtful layout of a Story Home provided the perfect canvas to showcase our products in a natural, functional way."