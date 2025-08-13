Galliford Try's Building London and South East Commercial division has completed the first phase of Build-to-Rent (BTR) homes at Brent Cross Town, the £8 billion, 180-acre park town being developed by Related Argent and Barnet Council.
The milestone builds on Galliford Try's partnership with Related Argent, following the earlier delivery of 281 apartments at 1 and 2 Ashley Road in Tottenham Hale.
Designed by Squire & Partners and WCA, with interiors by Conran and Partners, the 249-home first phase, known as Plot 13 of The Maple, comprises four blocks of between eight and 16 storeys. The scheme offers studio to four-bedroom apartments, with high-quality finishes, and includes ground-floor retail, leisure facilities, and a large community space. A shared basement car park, built under a separate contract, connects to neighbouring plots.
The second phase, Plot 14, is currently under construction and is due to complete this autumn, adding 286 more homes. Once finished, The Maple will offer residents extensive amenities such as a gym, 25-metre swimming pool, spa, sports simulator room, rooftop BBQ, pet wash station, and landscaped podium gardens.
In line with Brent Cross Town’s ambition to become a net zero carbon development, construction incorporated low-carbon measures including modular bathroom pods and a full carbon lifecycle assessment to reduce embodied carbon and support circular economy principles.
Construction News
13/08/2025
Galliford Try Delivers First Phase Of Build-To-Rent Homes At Brent Cross Town
