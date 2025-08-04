Construction News

Vistry Group To Deliver 218 New Homes In Knottingley

The site, located on the southern edge of the town and bordered by the M62 motorway, a railway line, and a manufacturing facility, will see a diverse mix of tenures delivered through Vistry's partner-delivery model.Of the 218 homes, 109 have been forward-sold to affordable housing provider Incommunities, while 55 have been forward-sold to Sigma for its Simple Life build-to-rent (BTR) brand. The remaining 54 properties will be released for open market sale through one of Vistry's housebuilding brands.Vistry will also contribute nearly £1 million towards improvements to local transport infrastructure and is committing to delivering a biodiversity net gain as part of the development. Completion of the site is expected by March 2029.Andrew Poyner, Managing Director of Vistry West Yorkshire, said: "This latest site in Knottingley plays entirely to the strengths of our partner-delivery model – by working in partnership with Incommunities and Sigma we can provide a wide range of housing choices, giving local people genuine opportunities to own or rent a high quality new home. At the same time, our experience of transforming sites like these into thriving new neighbourhoods means that we can bring new benefits to the community, generating additional social value by using local supply chain partners and investing in public services."