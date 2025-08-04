Plans Approved For 79 Net Zero Carbon Ready Homes In Billingshurst

Horsham District Council has granted planning permission to Wates Developments for a new residential scheme comprising 79 net zero carbon ready homes on a 10-acre site north of Marringdean Road.
The development, which includes 28 affordable homes available through affordable rent and shared ownership, was fully supported by council officers and recommended for approval. The scheme aligns with both national and local planning policy and aims to help meet growing housing demand in the district.
Energy efficiency is central to the proposal, with all homes designed to be powered by air-source heat pumps. The development also features an electric car club accessible to both new and existing residents, contributing to a projected 80% reduction in carbon emissions compared to current Building Regulations.
In addition to housing, the plans include a series of infrastructure and environmental enhancements:
• Improved walking, cycling, and public transport routes
• Upgrades to bus stops, including dropped kerbs and tactile paving
• New sheltered cycle parking at Billingshurst Railway Station
• Traffic calming measures along Marringdean Road
The development will also deliver a high-quality public open space, featuring a large, fully equipped play area for younger children, providing a valuable recreational asset for the local community.
