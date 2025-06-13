Construction News

First Affordable Homes Handed Over At Yatton's Redworthy Orchard Development

Persimmon Homes Severn Valley has transferred four new properties to Alliance Homes, a move set to ease pressure on North Somerset Council's housing waiting list.The Redworthy Orchard development, located off Moor Road, will include 60 high-quality homes, with 18 allocated to Alliance Homes. Of these, 13 will be available for social rent and five for shared ownership.Persimmon, an accredited five-star housebuilder, is currently marketing two, three, and four-bedroom homes on the open market at the site, with prices starting at £300,000. A show home launched earlier this spring.The company also supports communities through its Community Champions scheme, donating £700,000 annually to local organisations across the UK. Recent local beneficiaries include Yatton Juniors FC, Bristol Normandy Veterans, and the Bristol Baby Bank Network.Claire Burton, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Alliance on this significant agreement, which will provide much-needed affordable housing for local people."This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to delivering high-quality homes and ensuring that the benefits of this development are felt across the community."We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Alliance to help meet the growing demand for housing in Yatton and the wider area."