The developer behind the Redworthy Orchard scheme in Yatton has handed over the first homes to a local housing association as part of a wider plan to provide affordable housing in the area.
Persimmon Homes Severn Valley has transferred four new properties to Alliance Homes, a move set to ease pressure on North Somerset Council's housing waiting list.
The Redworthy Orchard development, located off Moor Road, will include 60 high-quality homes, with 18 allocated to Alliance Homes. Of these, 13 will be available for social rent and five for shared ownership.
Persimmon, an accredited five-star housebuilder, is currently marketing two, three, and four-bedroom homes on the open market at the site, with prices starting at £300,000. A show home launched earlier this spring.
The company also supports communities through its Community Champions scheme, donating £700,000 annually to local organisations across the UK. Recent local beneficiaries include Yatton Juniors FC, Bristol Normandy Veterans, and the Bristol Baby Bank Network.
Claire Burton, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Alliance on this significant agreement, which will provide much-needed affordable housing for local people.
"This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to delivering high-quality homes and ensuring that the benefits of this development are felt across the community.
"We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Alliance to help meet the growing demand for housing in Yatton and the wider area."
Construction News
13/06/2025
First Affordable Homes Handed Over At Yatton's Redworthy Orchard Development
13/06/2025
A vital piece of Peak District railway infrastructure is set to receive a major upgrade this summer, as Network Rail announces a £7.5 million investment into one of Chapel Milton's iconic twin Victorian viaducts. The 160-year-old, 15-arch structure plays a critical role in the UK's freight network,
13/06/2025
Morgan Sindall Construction has revealed plans to expand its operations in South Yorkshire, building on its strong delivery record in West Yorkshire and aligning with the goals of the newly launched Great North initiative. Backed by northern regional mayors, the Great North initiative aims to unloc
13/06/2025
Construction has officially commenced on the new Children's Cancer Centre (CCC) at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH). Led by long-term design partner BDP, the new centre is one of the most ambitious projects in GOSH's history. The firm is overseeing architecture, landscape, engineeri
13/06/2025
The developer behind the Redworthy Orchard scheme in Yatton has handed over the first homes to a local housing association as part of a wider plan to provide affordable housing in the area. Persimmon Homes Severn Valley has transferred four new properties to Alliance Homes, a move set to ease press
13/06/2025
Wynne Construction has been awarded two major design and build contracts worth over £20 million by Adra to deliver nearly 100 new social homes across North Wales. Construction is already underway at the first site on Berse Road, Wrexham, where Wynne began work in March on a £9 million, 47-home soci
13/06/2025
Great Places Housing Group has officially broken ground on its landmark £37 million LGBTQ+ majority Extra Care housing scheme in Whalley Range, marking the start of construction during Pride Month. The scheme, hailed as the UK's first purpose-built Extra Care development of its kind, is being deliv
13/06/2025
Henry Boot PLC has announced that its property investment and development arm, HBD, has completed the sale of TWO45, a multi-let industrial-led business park in Skelmersdale, to a European real estate developer for £9.5 million. Located on a 10-acre site just minutes from the M58 and M6 motorways,
13/06/2025
Clowes Developments has announced the successful letting of Unit 5A, a newly completed 27,000 sq ft industrial unit at Stud Brook Business Park, to Shawpak Ltd, a pioneering manufacturer of medical device packaging machinery. Founded in Derby in 2013, Shawpak Ltd designs and produces a unique range
13/06/2025
The Hill Group and Legal & General (L&G) have announced a new partnership to deliver 200 affordable homes as part of the first phase of the £450 million City Centre South regeneration scheme in Coventry. This marks the first time the two organisations have collaborated on a major residential devel
13/06/2025
The historic South Crofty tin mining project in Pool, Cornwall, is set to receive a significant boost after being awarded £4,190,500 through the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, marking the largest single private sector investment by the programme to date. Delivered by Cornwall C