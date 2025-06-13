Construction News

Henry Boot's HBD Sells Skelmersdale Business Park For £9.5m

-- Advertisement --

5 million.Located on a 10-acre site just minutes from the M58 and M6 motorways, TWO45 was acquired by HBD in 2021. The current site comprises three warehouse units totalling 117,800 sq ft, alongside over 30,000 sq ft of multi-let office space. Since acquisition, the site has been held in Henry Boot’s investment portfolio, with HBD increasing gross rental income by 33% to £518,000 per annum through active asset management.In late 2023, HBD submitted a planning application for redevelopment of the site, securing consent in November 2024 for a new 245,000 sq ft industrial unit. The proposed development will increase the total floor space by 66% and will target a BREEAM Excellent rating. Planned features include 15m eaves, photovoltaic panels, EV charging stations, and modern infrastructure and power provision — setting a new standard for quality and sustainability in the region.The purchasing developer will now lead the new development independently.