Travelodge Opens New Hotel In West London

Situated adjacent to Chiswick Roundabout, the new hotel has created 20 new jobs for the local community.London Chiswick Travelodge is ideally located for both business and leisure travellers. Situated just a short distance from Gunnersbury Park, Chiswick High Road, the Royal Botanic Kew Gardens, and Brentford FC's Gtech Community Stadium, it is also just a seven minute walk away from Gunnersbury station which serves the London Underground District line and the London Overground.The hotel features Travelodge's new, premium look and feel design which includes a newly designed reception area, next generation rooms and its new restaurant concept, 85 Bar Cafe - offering everything a business or leisure guest needs for a comfortable and relaxing stay.Sustainability has been an important factor when designing the hotel, which has a BREEAM Excellent rating and an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A. London Chiswick Travelodge will use air source heat pumps to generate hot water. The hotel also uses low-energy lighting, motion-sensing controls and aerated showers and taps, reducing both energy and water consumption without compromising guest comfort. Other sustainable features include LED lighting throughout and a ‘living’ roof that is covered with vegetation to encourage biodiversity.The opening of the hotel is part of Travelodge's wider growth plans, as the hotel chain continues to expand in London and more-widely across the UK and Spain. The Company currently has a further seven hotels under construction, located in Skegness, Harwich, Bromsgrove and Banbury and across London in Beckenham, Stratford and Upminster.Steve Bennett, Chief Property and Development Officer at Travelodge commented: "We're delighted to open the doors to London Chiswick Travelodge, as we are very proud of this excellent addition to our London estate. Chiswick is a thriving area for visitors, tourists and business travellers with key attractions and transport links into the city on its doorstep."This hotel has been built to high standards, with sustainability an important factor of its planning. It also features our new premium look and feel design with our redesigned reception area and next generation rooms, as well as our brand new restaurant concept, 85 Bar Cafe. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests to experience this new hotel."We are continuing to focus on growing our hotel portfolio, with over 300 locations identified for new hotels across the UK - over 100 of which have been identified in London. This would create even more jobs and provide further choice and great value to business and leisure travellers visiting London and the UK."