Platform4 To Deliver 40,000 Homes On Brownfield Railway Land

This initiative, designed to boost homeownership and rental opportunities for working people, marks a significant step in redeveloping neglected brownfield sites across the country.Platform4 is formed from the merger of London and Continental Railways (LCR) and Network Rail’s Property Team, which previously operated independently. This unified structure aims to overcome inefficiencies and missed opportunities, with an expectation to generate an additional £227 million by delivering at greater pace and scale. The move is projected to kickstart over £1 billion worth of new developments across the UK, breathing life into disused goods yards and vacant industrial sites.Neighbourhoods in key cities, including Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Cambridge, are set for transformation, with plans for homes, green spaces, shops, and hotels, creating thousands of jobs. The launch of Platform4 and the appointment of Bek Seeley as Chair signify a major milestone for the government’s 'Plan for Change' commitment to build 1.5 million homes. The company aims to attract more than £350 million in private sector investment and will work with other public sector landowners to make sites more appealing to private developers.Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, stated: "Our railways are more than just connections between places – they create economic opportunity and drive regeneration. Platform4 will breathe new life into these spaces, delivering tens of thousands of new homes as part of our Plan for Change promise to build 1.5 million homes, while reviving communities around rail stations, supporting jobs and driving economic growth."Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner, added: "We are facing a housing crisis which has led to a generation being locked out of homeownership, all while land sits empty and disused across the country. Platform4 will champion putting stations at the heart of communities, unlocking growth, regeneration and opportunities in surrounding and connected areas."Four initial sites earmarked for development include Newcastle Forth Goods Yard (up to 600 homes), Manchester Mayfield (1,500 homes), a mixed-use development in Cambridge (425 homes), and Nottingham (200 new homes). Profits generated by Platform4 will be reinvested into Britain’s railways, supporting improved services and infrastructure and delivering value for passengers and taxpayers.